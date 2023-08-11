New Delhi [India], August 11 (ANI): Yashpal Sharma born on August 11, 1954, was a member of India’s 1983 World Cup-winning squad and was known for his unshakable courage that in the late 70s and early 80s provided strength to the Indian middle order.

Sharma played 37 Tests and 42 One-Day Internationals for India during his six-year career, scoring 1,606 and 883 runs respectively. He passed away on July 13 in 2021.

He scored two centuries and 13 fifties for India between 1978 and 1985.

Former India cricketer Yashpal Sharma was regarded as one of the best middle-order batsmen of his generation. The fearless attitude of tearing apart opposing bowlers helped India win their first World Cup in 1983. Sharma had earned the trust of the Indian supporters since the first match of the season.

He represented his nation in 37 Tests and 42 ODIs, scoring two centuries and 13 fifties for India between 1978 and 1985.

Having made his ODI debut against Pakistan in 1978, the right-hander was given his first Test cap against England at Lord’s. Five years later, he would win the Cricket World Cup with India at the same venue.

After a successful World Cup run, the right-handed batter's career took a turn for the worse. His poor performances in the following series against Pakistan and the West Indies cost him his position in the Test squad. He did, however, continue to play One-Day Internationals and First-Class cricket.

On the occasion of his 69th birth anniversary, let’s take a look at five of his knocks:

100 vs Australia (1979): In 1979, while playing against Australia at Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium, Sharma scored his first Test century. India declared their first innings after scoring 510 runs. Aside from Sharma, Sunil Gavaskar and Gundappa Vishwanath also scored 100 runs. The Test, however, ended in a tie.

89 vs West Indies (1983): Sharma hit his highest ODI score against the West Indies in the first match of the 1983 World Cup. His 120-ball 89 aided India's solid start to the campaign. India scored 262 runs on the strength of the explosive knock. The West Indians responded by falling 34 runs short of the mark.

140 vs England (1982): Sharma's greatest score in the game's purest format came in the fifth Test of the six-match series against England. His 140-run effort, along with Vishwanath's 222, kept India from collapsing in the first innings, resulting in a draw.

61 vs England (1983): In the 1983 World Cup, India was reeling at 50 for the loss of two wickets while chasing down 214 runs in 60 overs against England. Sharma's bat showed once more in the crucial game, scoring 61 runs to lead the team to a place in the final.

40 vs Australia (1983):When India faced Australia in the final group match of the 1983 World Cup, it became a must-win situation. While the top order collapsed like a pack of cards, Yashpal Sharma took charge and hit a much-needed run-a-ball 40 to help the side reach 247 runs. The bowlers' outstanding performances contributed to their 118-run victory. (ANI)

