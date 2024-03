Barcelona (Spain), Mar 20 (AP) A Spanish court has decided to release Brazilian soccer star Dani Alves if he pays a bail of a million euros (USD 1.1 million) and hands over his passports while awaiting the appeal of his conviction for raping a woman in Barcelona.

The court issued the ruling on Wednesday.

Also Read | IPL 2024 Countdown Begins! Meet 10 Cool Captains Ready To Dazzle in Biggest T20 League.

Alves was convicted in February and sentenced to four years and six months in prison for having raped a woman in a nightclub in 2022.

He has been behind bars since being arrested in January 2023. His prior requests to be let free on bail were denied because the court deemed him a flight risk.

Also Read | Royal Challengers Bengaluru in IPL 2024: Team Profile, Squad, Schedule of RCB in Indian Premier League T20 Season 17.

To now go free, in addition to the bail money, Alves is also required to hand over his Brazilian and Spanish passports and is prohibited from leaving the country.

Both his defence lawyer and the state prosecutor have appealed the conviction. His defense is seeking his acquittal while the prosecutor wants his prison sentence increased to nine years. There is no date yet for the new trial at a higher court in Barcelona. It can then go to the Supreme Court in Madrid. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)