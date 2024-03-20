Ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, the Bengaluru-based franchise updated their team name to Royal Challengers Bengaluru from Royal Challengers Bangalore. RCB not only changed the team name, but jersey colours and team logo as well. Instead of black, RCB’s new jersey now features blue along with red and gold colours. The management also made a slight change to the team logo as well. Fans will now be hoping that these changes bring the much-needed change in luck as RCB continues to look for their maiden title in IPL. On Which TV Channel IPL 2024 Will Be Telecast Live? How to Watch Indian Premier League Season 17 Cricket Matches Free Live Streaming Online?

Interestingly, RCB's Women's team won the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 title and the men's team will be looking for inspiration from them. Faf du Plessis will continue to lead the RCB with Virat Kohli as one of the core members of the team. RCB squad sees the addition of Australian all-rounder Cameron Green, who was traded from Mumbai Indians (MI). At the IPL auction, RCB added Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Lockie Ferguson, Tom Curran, Saurav Chuahan and Swapnil Singh to the squad.

RCB Schedule for IPL 2024

Date Match Time (IST) Venue March 22 CSK vs RCB 08:00 PM MA Chidambaram Stadium March 25 RCB vs PBKS 07:30 PM M. Chinnaswamy Stadium March 29 RCB vs KKR 07:30 PM M. Chinnaswamy Stadium April 02 RCB vs LSG 07:30 PM M. Chinnaswamy Stadium April 06 RR vs RCB 07:30 PM Sawai Mansingh Stadium

*Schedule for remaining matches to be updated once released

RCB Squad for IPL 2024

Faf du Plessis (c), Glenn Maxwell, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Anuj Rawat, Dinesh Karthik, Suyash Prabhudessai, Will Jacks, Mahipal Lomror, Karn Sharma, Manoj Bhandage, Mayank Dagar, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj, Reece Topley, Himanshu Sharma, Rajan Kumar, Cameron Green, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Tom Curran, Lockie Ferguson, Swapnil Singh, Saurav Chauhan.

Last season, RCB finished sixth on the points table and failed to qualify for the playoffs. The Faf du Plessis-led side won just seven out of 14 matches and ended with 14 points.

