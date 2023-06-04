Barcelona [Spain], June 4 (ANI): Mercedes' George Russell bizarrely lost control of his Mercedes on the way to the grid at the Spanish GP. Russell found himself in the gravel at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya.

As per Sky Sports, Russell has confirmed that no damage was done to his newly upgraded W14 car. Rusell will start the race in the 12th position. While his teammate Lewis Hamilton will start the race in fourth position.

On the other hand, two-time Driver champion Max Verstappen is in pole position to start the race and Carlos Sainz will start his home grand prix in the second position with McLaren's Lando Norris in the third.

Russell recently collided with his teammate Hamilton while approaching the first corner towards the end of the second qualifying at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya yesterday.

Mercedes has recently upgraded their cars to bridge the gap between their rivals. The new upgrades include a new floor and front suspension as well as the highly visible bodywork on the W14.

The team stands in third position with 119 points after six races in the Constructor Championship. Mercedes is still waiting to score any podiums this year as their rival Red Bull is shining brighter this season with wins in every race so far.

Spanish GP starting grid: Max Verstappen (Red Bull), Carlos Sainz (Ferrari), Lando Norris (McLaren), Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes), Lance Stroll (Aston Martin), Esteban Ocon (Alpine), Nico Hulkenberg (Haas), Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin), Oscar Piastri (McLaren), Pierre Gasly (Alpine*). (ANI)

