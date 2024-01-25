Madrid, Jan 25 (AP) Former Spanish soccer president Luis Rubiales will face trial for kissing forward Jenni Hermoso without her consent at the Women's World Cup, an investigative judge said on Thursday.

Judge Francisco de Jorge ruled that his probe points to Rubiales' kiss “being unconsented and carried out unilaterally and in a surprising fashion,” the court said.

Also Read | Joe Root Surpasses Sachin Tendulkar to Become Highest Run-Scorer in India-England Test Matches, Achieves Feat During IND vs ENG 1st Test 2024.

State prosecutors have accused Rubiales of sexual assault and for allegedly coercing Hermoso, along with former Spain coach Jorge Vilda and two other federation officials, to publicly support him in the public backlash against him.

Despite initially claiming he was the victim of a campaign led by “false feminists,” Rubiales eventually resigned from his post for his behaviour at the World Cup awards ceremony in Sydney in August. He has denied any wrongdoing.

Also Read | UEFA Turmoil Deepens As Zvonimir Boban Resigns in Protest at Aleksander Ceferin's Presidential Power Move.

The trial date will be determined. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)