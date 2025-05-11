Patna, May 11 (PTI) Assam's Aisangfa Gogoi scripted a new national youth record for total lifts on her way to gold in girls 55kg class weightlifting competition, even as Maharashtra, Karnataka and Rajasthan led the standings in the Khelo India Youth Games here on Sunday.

She raised the national youth record to 183kg, breaking the mark set by Mina Santa in Fiji last year.

By winning Assam's sixth gold medal, Aisingfa helped the state break into the top 10 in the medals table, with two silver and two bronze medals as well.

It did not take long for Maharashtra to demonstrate its strength in the yogasana sport. Its athletes claimed both gold and silver in the boys and girls rhythmic pairs competitions.

Along with Yash Khandagale's 61kg class weightlifting gold, their contributions increased its collection of gold medals to 30 in addition to 24 silver and 25 bronze medals so far.

Karnataka remained in the second place ahead of Rajasthan, though the latter gained a gold through Prakriti Sharma in the girls Saber final at the Fencing arena in Rajgir. She beat giant-killer S Tanvi (Karnataka) who shocked the top ranked Pangambam Ambika Devi (Manipur) in the semifinals.

Only the top three teams have claimed 10 gold medals or more. Madhya Pradesh stayed in fourth spot.

Haryana's Sachin showcased his skills with the Foil to win a crucial gold for his state and help it rise above Tamil Nadu to the sixth spot on the table with seven gold, six silver and 16 bronze.

However, Punjab kept its nose ahead of its neighbour, thanks to Sunil Singh's gold in the boys 61kg weightlifting competition in Rajgir. Punjab has won seven gold and 10 silver and bronze each.

Hosts Bihar, which has enjoyed a good run in the Games, added a seventh sport in which its athletes have won medals. Bihar's yogasana artists ensured that the home state would gain at least one medal on Sunday.

They joined their team-mates from rugby, sepak takraw, cycling, gatka, judo and shooting in contributing to the growing tally.

Saransh Kumar and Abhishek Kumar were unable to match the top two Maharashtra pairs but topped the race for the yogsana boys rhythmic pair bronze medal.

Bihar now has 20 medals, including three gold, eight silver and nine bronze.

In the weightlifting arena, it was clear the contest for the girls 55kg gold would be among Mina Santa (Odisha), Karangi Hemasri (Andhra Pradesh) and Aisangfa, who had finished in that order in the National Youth Championships in Nagorta, Himachal Pradesh.

With the Andhra Pradesh girl not finding her form and settling for third place, it boiled down to a tough contest between Mina and Aisangfa.

The Assam girl, who trains at the SAI National Centre of Excellence in Lucknow wound herself up to deliver a surprise. She opened up a 1kg lead after the snatch lifts but despite some pressure applied by Mina's entry at a higher weight in clean and jerk, she was able to run out comfortable winner.

