New Delhi, Aug 7 (PTI) The following are the top/expected sports stories at 1702 hours:

EXPECTED STORIES

STORIES ON THE WIRE:

SPO-TENNIS-TW3 How reliable is TW3 test for age verification?

By Amanpreet Singh

New Delhi, Aug 7 (PTI) The national tennis federation AITA has announced introduction of TW3 test to tackle the menace of age fraud in the sport but experts have spelled out the limitations of the popular method and suggested adoption of more reliable techniques like the FELS method and "epigenetic clock".

SPO-BAD-CHIRAG Chirag-Satwik to wait for 2 weeks before deciding on attending camp in Hyderabad

By Amit Kumar Das

New Delhi, Aug 7 (PTI) Wary of the COVID-19 threat, Olympic hopefuls Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy will wait for another couple of weeks before deciding on joining the national badminton camp, which resumed in Hyderabad on Friday.

SPO-ISL-MUMBAI Mumbai City FC part ways with Paulo Machado Mumbai, Aug 7 (PTI) Indian Super League franchise Mumbai City FC on Friday confirmed that experienced Portuguese midfielder Paulo Machado has parted ways by mutual consent.

SPO-HOCK-CHETRI Important for young players to learn right techniques early: Chetri

Bengaluru, Aug 7 (PTI) Former India captain Bharat Chetri believes learning the right technique at an early age is the key to success and urged the youngsters to work on their basics in their growing up years.

SPO-BAD-RESUMPTION Sindhu, Praneeth & Sikki resume training after COVID-19 forced break

New Delhi, Aug 7 (PTI) World champion P V Sindhu, along with B Sai Praneeth and N Sikki Reddy, hit the courts for training on Friday under strict safety protocols at the SAI Pullela Gopichand Badminton Academy in Hyderabad, ending a four-month-long coronavirus-forced hiatus.

SPO-CRI-IPL BCCI claims "in principle" govt approval for IPL in UAE; teams begin quarantining players

New Delhi, Aug 7 (PTI) An "in principle" government approval has come for the BCCI to take the IPL to the UAE this year and the eight franchises have started their preparations by initiating quarantine and COVID-19 testing protocols for their players and support staff.

SPO-GOLF-IND-LD SHUBHANKAR Shubhankar Sharma tied 110th after Rd 1 of English Championship

Hertfordshire (UK), Aug 7 (PTI) Indian golfer Shubhankar Sharma carded an even-par 71 in the opening round, an effort that placed him tied 110th and in danger of missing the cut at the 2020 English Championship here.

SPO-CRI-CPL-COVID CPL travelling party comprising 162 people test negative for COVID-19 Port of Spain, Aug 7 (PTI) All the 162 members comprising players, support staff, match officials and administrators travelling to Trinidad and Tobago as part of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) contingent tested negative for COVID-19.

SPO-CRI-PCB PCB announces financial rewards for 63 ground staff

Lahore, Aug 7 (PTI) The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Friday announced financial rewards for 63 ground staff across four cities for their "tireless" effort during the 2020 Pakistan Super League (PSL).

SPO-CRI-ICC-FB ICC says its video channel most viewed among sporting bodies with 1.65 billion views Dubai, Aug 7 (PTI) The International Cricket Council's video channel got the most number of views on Facebook in the first half of this year, more than double the engagement of other global sporting federations, the body stated on Friday citing the findings of a content analysis tool.

SPO-VIRUS-BINDRA-CHARITY Bindra to take part in 'virtual run'' to raise funds for people affected by COVID-19 pandemic

New Delhi, Aug 7 (PTI) Olympic gold medallist Abhinav Bindra is set to take part in the fund-raising initiative 'Sunfeast India Run As One', a "virtual event" which supports people affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

