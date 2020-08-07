As Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 set to go underway on September 19 in UAE, players of all the teams must be gearing up for the tournament and Delhi Capitals wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant is no exception. Recently, however, the swashbuckling batsman went down memory lane and recalled his school days when he got an autograph from former Indian pacer Ashish Nehra. Taking to his Twitter page, the southpaw shared a throwback picture from his childhood days where Nehra can be seen signing his bat. From the looks of the pic, it seems like the 2011-World Cup winner came to attend a local cricket competition where Rishabh participated. Shikhar Dhawan Can’t Wait to Take Field in UAE but Will Miss Fans in Stadium.

“Memories remind us. Dreams take us forward Infinity #throwback,” wrote the DC wicket-keeper while sharing the pic on the micro-blogging website. The comment section of the post got filled in a jiffy as fans praise Pant for rising through the ranks. If you remember, a similar picture of a teenager Virat Kohli with Nehra also went viral on social media which bagged a lot of attention. However, it will be interesting to see if Pant will reach the level of the Indian captain or not. Meanwhile, let’s look at his post. Shreyas Iyer Issues Warning to Other Teams, Says 'We're Coming.'

View Post:

Memories remind us. Dreams take us forward ♾ #throwback 👦 pic.twitter.com/uFSuKjNCb2 — Rishabh Pant (@RishabhPant17) August 6, 2020

Of late, Pant has been practising with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) star Suresh Raina and looks determined to do well in the marque tournament. With 1736 runs in 54 IPL matches and a strike rate of over 160, Pant’s record in the marquee tournament is nothing short of staggering. However, he will face a different challenge this time around as the competition will take place in UAE.

