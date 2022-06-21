New Delhi, Jun 21 (PTI) The following are the top/expected stories at 1730 hours:

EXPECTED STORIES:

*Report of Asian Track Championships in New Delhi.

*Press Conference of Prithvi Shaw.

*Report of women's FIH Pro League match between India and USA in Rotterdam, the Netherlands.

*Report of World Cup Stage 3 Archery in Paris

STORIES ON THE WIRE:

SPO-CRI-RANJI-FINAL-PREVIEW

Ranji Trophy Final: Mumbai's might meets MP's desire

By Kushan Sarkar

Bengaluru, Jun 21 (PTI) There's a common adage in sport. "You never win a silver. You always lose a gold."

SPO-CRI-ASHWIN

Ashwin has not travelled to England after testing positive for COVID-19: BCCI source

By Kushan Sarkar

Bengaluru, Jun 21 (PTI) Senior off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has not travelled to the United Kingdom along with his India team-mates for the one-off 'fifth Test' after testing positive for COVID-19, a BCCI source told PTI.

SPO-CRI-CHAHAR

Chahar will take another 5 weeks to get fit, Washington to play for Lancashire

By Kushan Sarkar

Bengaluru, Jun 21 (PTI) India's T20 specialist Deepak Chahar will take four to five more weeks to completely recover from the hamstring injury, which had kept him out of Indian Premier League (IPL).

SPO-TENNIS-WIM-IND

Wimbledon: Ramanathan, Bhambri knocked out in first round qualifying matches

London, Jun 21 (PTI) India's singles players yet again failed to cross the qualifying hurdle at the Grand Slam stage as both Ramkumar Ramanathan and Yuki Bhambri exited the Wimbledon championships with first round defeats.

SPO-CRI-ICC-ODI-WOM-RANKINGS

Mandhana holds on to 8th position, Jhulan slips to sixth in ICC women's ODI rankings

Dubai, Jun 21 (PTI) Star opener Smriti Mandhana held on to her eighth position but veteran pacer Jhulan Goswami slipped a spot in the bowler's list in the latest ICC Women's ODI rankings issued here on Tuesday.

SPO-CRI-FICA-STHALEKAR

Lisa Sthalekar becomes first woman president of FICA

London, Jun 21 (PTI) Legendary Australian cricketer Lisa Sthalekar has become the first woman president of the Federation of International Cricketers' Association (FICA).

SPO-HOCK-WOM-U23-IND

Indian junior women's hockey team holds Netherlands 2-2 in U-23 tournament

Dublin, Jun 21 (PTI) The Indian junior women's hockey team came from behind to hold the Netherlands to a 2-2 draw at the U-23 five-nation tournament here.

SPO-FOOT-CHENNAIYIN

Chennaiyin FC sign Aakash Sangwan and Sajal Bag

Chennai, Jun 21 (PTI) Indian Super League side Chennaiyin FC on Tuesday announced the signing of defender Aakash Sangwan and midfielder Sajal Bag on two-year contracts ahead of the upcoming season.

SPO-BOXING-VIJENDER

Vijender set for August return at first pro boxing event in Raipur

Raipur, Jun 21 (PTI) Trailblazer Indian boxer Vijender Singh will be back in action during his sixth professional bout in the country when he takes to the ring in the 'Rumble in the Jungle' event here in August.

