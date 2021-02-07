New Delhi, Feb 7 (PTI) The following are the top/expected stories at 1735 hours:

EXPECTED STORIES:

*Press conference copies after the end of play on day 3 of the first Test between India and England in Chennai.

*Report of ISL match between Jamshedpur FC and East Bengal.

*Report of ISL match between Hyderabad FC and NorthEast United

* Preview of I-League match between Mohammedan SC and Gokulam Kerala

*Preview of ISL match between Mumbai City and FC Goa.

STORIES ON THE WIRE:

SPO-CRI-LD IND England take control after sizzling Pant, calm Pujara's counter-attacking stand

Chennai, Feb 7 (PTI) Rishabh Pant's beautiful edge-of-the-seat hitting ended with his now customary indiscretion, putting India under the pump against a supremely confident England gunning for victory at the end of third day's play in the opening Test here on Sunday.

SPO-CRI-CHEPAUK-LD STANDS Chepauk to finally open its three stands to spectators, ticket sales for second Test from Monday

Chennai, Feb 7 (PTI) The MA Chidamabaram Stadium's three stands -- I, J and K -- will be thrown open to spectators for an international match for the first time since 2012 when it hosts the second India-England Test from February 13.

SPO-TENNIS-IND-OPEN-LD ANKITA Ankita Raina becomes fifth Indian woman to feature in Grand Slam main draw

Melbourne, Feb 7 (PTI) Ankita Raina on Sunday became only the fifth Indian woman tennis player in Open era to secure a place in the main draw of a Grand Slam as she made the cut for the women's doubles event of the Australian Open.

SPO-CRI-LD WI Windies chases down 395 runs to beat Bangladesh in 1st test

Chattogram, Feb 7 (AP) Kyle Mayers became the first batsman to score a fourth-innings double century on debut as West Indies chased down 395 runs for a stunning three-wicket win against Bangladesh in the first test on Sunday.

SPO-FOOT-ISL-DAS-REFEREEING We are seeking expertise from PGMOL: Kushal Das on refereeing in ISL

New Delhi, Feb 7 (PTI) The standard of refereeing in the ongoing Indian Super League has left a lot to be desired and the event's stakeholders are now "seeking expertise" from PGMOL, an international body that provides match officials to top leagues.

SPO-TENNIS-AKHTAR-DEAD Legendary Davis Cup coach Akhtar Ali dies

Kolkata, Feb 7 (PTI) Akhtar Ali, a former Davis Cup coach and a legendary figure in Indian tennis, died on Sunday due to multiple health issues, including recently detected prostate cancer.

SPO-CRI-MOSELEY-DEATH Former West Indies pacer Moseley dead in tragic road accident Kingston, Feb 7 (PTI) Former West Indies pacer Ezra Moseley has died after his bicycle was hit by a car in a tragic road accident.

SPO-CRI-T10 Northern Warriors beat Delhi Bulls to win second Abu Dhabi T10 title

Abu Dhabi, Feb 7 (PTI) Northern Warriors produced a clinical bowling show to beat Delhi Bulls by eight wickets in the summit clash and clinch their second title of the Abu Dhabi T10 tournament here. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)