Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], May 29 (ANI): With IPL 2022 final scheduled to take place on Sunday between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals, Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Thakur is likely to be present at the Narendra Modi Stadium here for the summit clash.

Apart from the minister, the finale will also witness some Bollywood celebrities.

Also Read | GT vs RR IPL 2022 Final Dream11 Team: David Miller, Jos Buttler and Other Key Players You Must Pick in Your Fantasy Playing XI.

The stage is set for the final of the richest cricket tournament in the world. A 50-minute closing ceremony will be held at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad ahead of the IPL 2022 final match on Sunday.

Gujarat Titans will lock horns with Rajasthan Royals for the maiden IPL title, while Rajasthan will be eyeing their second crown. More than 1.20 lakh people are expected to arrive at the Narendra Modi Stadium to watch the IPL final. (ANI)

Also Read | IPL 2022 Final: Neeti Mohan Rehearses With AR Rahman For Closing Ceremony Ahead of Gujarat Titans Vs Rajasthan Royals (Watch Video).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)