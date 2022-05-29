After 65 days of confounding journey, we are finally down to this day, the Final of Tata IPL 2022 on 29 May 2022 (Sunday) between the two toppers of the season; Gujarat Titans (GT) and Rajasthan Royals (RR). The heated up Final is set to be played at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, Gujarat which happens to be the home ground of the Gujarat-based franchise, the new-entrants Gujarat Titans. Both the teams roared high in the season and gave us the delight to witness the best cricket courtesy of some tremendous match-winning players who showed consistency throughout the season. Dream11 is one of the popular fantasy games and has become quite popular among its users as it allows them to earn real cash, and a great way to do qthat is by picking the right fantasy playing XI. So here are some players you must-have in your GT vs RR IPL 2022 final Dream11 Team. GT vs RR Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2022: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals Indian Premier League Season 15 Final.

GT vs RR Dream11 Selection Best Pick: Jos Buttler (RR)

The 31-year-old English cricketer is at the top of his game in IPL 2022. Jos Buttler is the leading batter in IPL 2022, an orange cap holder who has scored 824 runs in 16 matches this season. He is also the player with the most number of hundreds this season; four centuries. Jos Buttler's 116 not out in the Qualifier 2 against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Friday got his team into the finals. He is the most valuable asset for Rajasthan Royals (RR) and definitely among the players to watch out for on the grand day of IPL 2022.

GT vs RR Dream11 Selection Best Pick: Yuzvendra Chahal (RR)

The right-arm leg spinner was having a good time bowling in the initial matches of IPL 2022 and was taking wickets consistently. He has taken 26 wickets in 16 matches and is the number two bowler in IPL 2022 after handing over the purple cap to Wanindu Hasaranga of RCB in Qualifier 2. Despite being off track in his previous few games, Chahal still can control the game and win matches for his team. He will be an important player for Rajasthan Royals in a crucial final on Sunday.

GT vs RR Dream11 Selection Best Pick: Hardik Pandya (GT)

The Gujarat Titans (GT) skipper who was previously playing for Mumbai Indians (MI) was handed over a new-comer team to lead in IPL 2022. The Indian all-rounder played an active role and got his team through all the stages into the finals with ease. Hardik Pandya is also among the leading run-scorers in IPL 2022 as he has made 453 runs four fifties. He will be key to Gujarat Titans before anyone on the big Final of IPL 2022 and among the players to watch out for. IPL 2022 Final, GT vs RR: Here’s How Gujarat Titans Made It to the Summit of Indian Premier League 15.

GT vs RR Dream11 Selection Best Pick: Rashid Khan (GT)

The leg-spinner has been holding the attention of cricket lovers throughout the IPL 2022 with his exceptional bowling and some mini cameos with the bat as well. Either his 40 off 21 against Chennai Super Kings (CSK), 31 not out off 11 balls against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) or his jaw-dropping spell of 0/15 in the Qualifier 1 against Rajasthan Royals, the Afghani cricketer has been a treat to watch. Rashid khan's promising form makes him among the top players in the Final of IPL 2022 to watch out for. IPL 2022 Final, GT vs RR: Here’s How Rajasthan Royals Made It to the Summit of Indian Premier League 15.

GT vs RR Dream11 Selection Best Pick: David Miller (GT)

In terms of number of runs made, IPL 2022 has been the most successful season for the South-African batter. David Miller has made 449 runs this season and his most talked about performance came against Rajasthan Royals in the Qualifier 1 when the left-handed batter made 68 off 38 to get his team into the finals of IPL 2022. He will be among the top players to watch out for on Sunday in the final match of IPL 2022.

