New Delhi, Jul 23 (PTI) Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Wednesday introduced in the Lok Sabha a bill that seeks to bring in greater transparency in the functioning of national sports bodies, including the BCCI, by making them more accountable to a regulatory board.

Mandaviya introduced the National Sports Governance Bill that has provisions for the establishment of the National Sports Governing Bodies such as the National Olympic Committee, the National Paralympic Committee, the National Sports Federation and the Regional Sports Federation, for the respective recognised sports organisations

The Bill seeks to provide for the development and promotion of sports, welfare measures for sportspersons, ethical practices based on basic universal principles of good governance, ethics and fair play.

It also has provisions for the resolution of sports grievances and sports disputes in a unified, equitable and effective manner.

Mandaviya also introduced The National Anti-Doping (Amendment) Bill-2025 that seeks to incorporate the changes sought by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA), which objected to "government interference" in the functioning of the country's Anti-Doping Agency (NADA).

