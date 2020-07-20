New Delhi [India], July 20 (ANI): The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports (MYAS) signed a Statement of Intent with YuWaah, a multi-stakeholder platform formed by the UNICEF, to work in partnership to promote volunteerism among the youth as well as to help them transition from education and learning productive work, skilling and being active citizens.

This is a step towards realising the vision of Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju to mobilise one crore youth volunteers in India and contribute to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' (self-reliant India).

The partnership was launched by Usha Sharma, Secretary, Youth Affairs and Yasmin Ali Haque, UNICEF Representative in India in the presence of Rijiju.

Rijiju said that the partnership is very appropriate in these challenging times.

"I am confident that it will give a strong focus to our existing policies. The Prime Minister has laid out a clearly-charted roadmap for the youth of India and given a clarion call for Atmanirbhar Bharat, which the youth will have to drive. India being such a young country with a huge population, the contribution of the youth in any sphere can make a huge difference, not just in India but at the global platform," Rijiju said in a statement.

He added, "The Government of India is committed to listening to young people's opinions and ideas. These new ways of thinking are what we need to address many of India's persisting and upcoming challenges. Towards this end, the MYAS can be an effective bridge between young people together with partners like YuWaah and the government machinery."

The partnership will leverage both the ministry and UN efforts to work with young people to co-create and implement solutions at scale tackling education, skilling and unemployment challenges for the youth in India.

This will include collaboration on supporting young people in entrepreneurship, upskilling young people, creating linkages with aspirational socio-economic opportunities, civic participation among young people, providing career guidance support to the youth, supporting direct dialogue and the establishment of a feedback mechanism between young people and policy stakeholders, and building the capacity of the NSS and NYKS cadre and volunteer force on sustainable development goals.

Speaking about the partnership, Sharma said, "We, at the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, see YuWaah as a unique opportunity that can provide a platform to fulfill ambitions and dreams 'of the youth, for the youth and with the youth'. The partnership promises to give a great platform to our NYKS, NSS volunteers, even as they get a chance to interact with global experts."

Haque, UNICEF Representative in India and UN Resident Coordinator, said, "The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, a key stakeholder of YuWaah, has spearheaded youth development and youth participation for several decades. YuWaah, through this partnership with the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports and UN agencies in India will support young people of this country to build, lead their own agendas and thrive."

"This especially relevant today as we need to prepare young people for a rapidly changing world, to involve them in decision making and amplify their views on issues/matters that concern their lives, inspiring them to take action." (ANI)

