New Delhi [India], March 5 (ANI): The Sports Ministry on Tuesday revoked the suspension of the Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) with immediate effect.

Conveying the reasons for its decision, the Sports Ministry said in a letter to the Paralympic Committee of India that the main ground for suspension is being addressed and PCI will be hosting the 2024 World Shooting Para Sport World Cup later this month.

"Considering that the main ground for suspension of Government recognition of PCI was a delay in holding the election after the expiry of the term of the EC of PCI, and that since the election process has reached the stage where the nominated candidates have been deemed to be duly elected unanimously; as well as the important fact that PCI is hosting 2024 World Shooting Para Sport World Cup from March 6 to 15 2024 at New Delhi, it has been decided to revoke the suspension of PCI, with immediate effect," the letter said.

The Ministry had in February this year suspended the government recognition of PCI "due to delay in holding the election after the expiry of the term of the executive committee of PCI" and non-compliance with its guidelines. The Sports Ministry had said PCI's decision to hold the election on March 28 "is willful, intentional, and without any valid reason."

Following the suspension, PCI announced that the elections will be held on March 9 in New Delhi. (ANI)

