New Delhi [India], August 24 (ANI): India's sporting ambitions are set for a fresh boost with the launch of the first-ever SPORTSCOM 'Giving Wings to Dreams' Conclave. The platform is dedicated to nurturing startups that are driving innovations across the country.

Taking place on August 25, in New Delhi, the conclave will bring together over 200 stakeholders from across the sporting ecosystem--including federations, corporates, innovators, entrepreneurs, and investors.

As a first-of-its-kind initiative, SPORTSCOM aims to unite sport and enterprise, spotlighting breakthrough ideas and sustainable business models that can accelerate India's journey towards becoming a global sporting hub, as per a release from SPORTSCOM conclave.

Leading the initiative are some of the top voices of Indian sports, including Raksha Nikhil Khadse, Minister of State for Youth Affairs & Sports, Government of India, Shobhit Jain, Joint Secretary (Development), Department of Sports, Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Government of India, Sanjiv, Joint Secretary at the Department for Promotion of Industries and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Ministry of Commerce and Industry who will be joined by SPORTSCOM's leadership team and President, Jalaj Dani, Vivek Singh, Joint MD, ProCam, and Udit Sheth, MD, TransStadia.

Jalaj Dani, President, SPORTSCOM, said, "The Giving Wings to Dreams Conclave is a pioneering step towards building a strong and sustainable sports startup ecosystem in India. By bringing together government, investors, and industry leaders, we aim to create the environment for ideas to flourish into impactful enterprises that contribute to India's sporting growth story."

One of the key highlights of the conclave will be a live startup pitch session, where shortlisted ventures will showcase their ideas before leading investors such as Inflexion Point Ventures, SucSEED Indovation, Marwah Sports, Real Time Angel Fund, and Lead Invest.

To further strengthen the startup pipeline, incubation support will be extended by premier institutions, including IIT Madras, AIC IIT Delhi, and the Amity Innovation and Incubation Centre--ensuring promising ventures get both funding and mentorship to scale.

Lending further industry heft are stalwarts from Indian sporting brands, including Neeraj Jain, Director, Cosco India, Rajesh Kharbanda, MD, Freewill Sports, and Shiv Prakash Singh, MD, Shiv Naresh, who has been associated in the sports kitting business for decades.

The initiative has also drawn strong corporate backing, with Dani Sports Foundation, Nivia, and Cosco India as Platinum Partners, and Jetsynthesys, Procam International, Transtadia Education & Research Foundation, Nutra Supplements, and T10 Sports as Prime Partners.

As India steps up its bids for the 2030 Commonwealth Games, the Youth Olympics, and the 2036 Olympic Games, this Conclave aims to put the spotlight on sports startups as the country's next growth engine. From equipment manufacturing and grassroots development to sports technology, athlete training, and fan engagement, the conclave will showcase every aspect of the innovations shaping tomorrow's game. (ANI)

