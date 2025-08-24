In the 14th match of the UP T20 League 2025, Meerut Mavericks are locking horns with Noida Super Kings. Ahead of the Meerut Mavericks vs Noida Super Kings UP T20 League 2025 match, both sides are having four points each, having won two and lost two of the four games they played respectively. The match is scheduled to be played at the famous Ekana Cricket Stadium in Ardonamau, Uttar Pradesh. UP T20 League 2025 Schedule: Get Full Time Table With Date and Match Time In IST, Venue Details, Cricket Fixtures of Uttar Pradesh T20 League Season 3.

Meerut Mavericks, led by the aggressive India national cricket team T20 specialist finisher Rinku Singh, will be looking forward towards a win in this one, especially after a tough loss against the Kashi Rudras by 91 runs in the last one, only yesterday. Noida Kings, under Shivam Chaudhary, will also be hoping to bag a victory here, being in an even worse position than Meerut Mavericks, for their poor NRR of -1.059.

Meerut Mavericks vs Noida Super Kings UP T20 League 2025 Details

Match Meerut Mavericks vs Noida Super Kings Date Sunday, August 24 Time 3:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) Venues Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow Live Streaming and Telecast Details Sony Ten 3 (Live Telecast) SonyLIV (Live Streaming)

When is Meerut Mavericks vs Noida Super Kings UP T20 League 2025? Know the Date, Time and Venue

Meerut Mavericks are facing Noida Kings in the 14th match of the Uttar Pradesh Premier League 2025 on Sunday, August 24. The Meerut Mavericks vs Noida Super Kings UP T20 League 2025 clash will be hosted at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. The Meerut Mavericks vs Noida Super Kings match will begin at 3:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Live Telecast Of Meerut Mavericks vs Noida Super Kings UP T20 League 2025?

Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner for the UP T20 League 2025. Fans in India can find viewing options for the live telecast of the Meerut Mavericks vs Noida Super Kings on the Sony Ten 3 channel on TV. For the Meerut Mavericks vs Noida Super Kings live streaming online viewing option, read below. Uttar Pradesh T20 League 2025 Points Table Updated: Gaur Gorakhapur Lions Move to Second Place, Kashi Rudras Retains Top Spot.

How To Watch Free Online Live Streaming Of Meerut Mavericks vs Noida Super Kings UP T20 League 2025??

Sony Sports Network has the streaming rights to the UP T20 League 2025. Fans in India can watch the Meerut Mavericks vs Noida Super Kings live streaming on the Sony LIV app and website. But for that, fans would require a subscription.

