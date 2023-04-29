New Delhi, Apr 29 (PTI) Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Delhi Capitals by nine runs in their Indian Premier League match here on Saturday.

Electing to bat, opener Abhishek Sharma scored 67 off 36 balls while Heinrich Klaasen smashed unbeaten 53 off only 27 balls to take Sunrisers Hyderbad to a competitive 197 for 6.

Also Read | IPL 2023: Abhishek Sharma, Heinrich Klaasen Score Quickfire Fifties As SRH Score 197/6; Mitchell Marsh Takes Four Wickets for Delhi Capitals.

Mitchell Marsh was the best bowler for DC with figures of 4 for 27 as 62 runs were scored off the last five overs.

Chasing the target, DC could only score 188 for 6 in 20 overs.

Also Read | KKR vs GT IPL 2023 Stat Highlights: Nitish Rana, Andre Russell and Rashid Khan Achieve IPL Milestones in Kolkata Knight Riders’ Defeat at Eden Gardens.

Mitchell Marsh top-scored for DC with 63 while Phil Salt contributed 59.

Mayank Markande was the pick of bowlers for SRH with figures of 2/20.

Brief Scores:

Sunrisers Hyderabad: 197 for 6 in 20 overs (Abhishek Sharma 67, Heinrich Klaasen 53; Mitchell Marsh 4/27).

Delhi Capitals: 188 for 6 in 20 overs (Mitchell Marsh 63, Phil Salt 59; Mayank Markande 2/20).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)