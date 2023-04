Hyderabad, Apr 9 (PTI) Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper Aiden Markram won the toss and opted to bowl first against Punjab Kings in their Indian Premier League (IPL) match here on Sunday.

Teams:

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Mayank Agarwal, Harry Brook, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram (capt), Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Washington Sundar, Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, Umran Malik, T Natarajan

Punjab Kings: Shikhar Dhawan (capt), Prabhsimran Singh, Matthew Short, Jitesh Sharma(wk), Shahrukh Khan, Sam Curran, Nathan Ellis, Mohit Rathee, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh.

