Royal Challengers Bangalore return to home venue and will host Lucknow Super Giants in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match number 15 at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. The RCB vs LSG IPL 2023 takes place on Monday, April 10, at 07:30 pm. Meanwhile, you can scroll down for RCB vs LSG best Dream11 fantasy team tips and suggestions. RCB vs LSG IPL 2023 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, H2H and More About Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Lucknow Super Giants Indian Premier League Season 16 Match 15 at Bengaluru.

After a shambolic defeat against Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens, RCB will be hoping to bounce back. The Faf du Plessis-led side will be up against LSG who have won two out of three games. Interestingly, Lucknow’s both the wins have come at home and they will be eyeing their first away victory.

RCB vs LSG, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-keepers- Nicholas Pooran (LSG) can be our lone pick as wicket-keeper for RCB vs LSG fantasy team.

RCB vs LSG, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batters- In a batting, we will go with Virat Kohli (RCB), Faf du Plessis (RCB) and KL Rahul (LSG) in our RCB vs LSG Dream11 team. Jasprit Bumrah in CSK Playing XI? Broadcaster Goof-up Shows Injured Mumbai Indians Pacer in Chennai Super Kings Lineup at the Start of MI vs CSK IPL 2023 Match.

RCB vs LSG, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-rounders - For the RCB vs LSG match, we will go with five all-rounders- Krunal Pandya (LSG), Kyle Mayers (LSG), Glenn Maxwell (RCB), Marcus Stoinis (LSG) and Michael Bracewell (RCB) our Dream11 fantasy team.

RCB vs LSG, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers - Harshal Patel (RCB) and Mark Wood (LSG) can be the bowlers in your RCB vs LSG Dream11 fantasy team.

RCB vs LSG, Dream11 Team Prediction: Nicholas Pooran (LSG), Virat Kohli (RCB), Faf du Plessis (RCB), KL Rahul (LSG), Krunal Pandya (LSG), Kyle Mayers (LSG), Glenn Maxwell (RCB), Marcus Stoinis (LSG), Michael Bracewell (RCB), Harshal Patel (RCB) and Mark Wood (LSG).

In-form Krunal Pandya (LSG) could be named the captain of your Dream11 Fantasy Team RCB vs LSG, whereas Virat Kohli (RCB) could be a safe bet as the vice-captain.

