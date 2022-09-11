Dubai, Sep 11 (PTI) Sri Lanka posted 170 for six against Pakistan in the Asia Cup final here on Sunday.

Bhanuka Rajapaksa top-scored for Sri Lanka with 71 not out 45 off balls.

Haris Rauf was the standout bowler for Pakistan with three wickets.

Brief scores: Sri Lanka in 20 overs (Rajapaksa 71 not out; Rauf 3/29).

