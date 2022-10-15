Sylhet, Oct 15 (PTI) India limited Sri Lanka to a paltry 65 for nine in the Women's Asia Cup final here on Saturday.

Sri Lankan batters imploded on a turning track after their skipper decided to bat.

Also Read | Babar Azam Birthday Special: Lesser-Known Facts About Pakistan Cricket Team Captain You Need To Know As He Turns 28.

For India, pacer Renuka Singh took three wickets for five runs in three overs while spinners Rajeshwari Gayakwad and Sneh Rana took couple of wickets each.

Brief scores:

Also Read | ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Soumya Sarkar and Shoriful Islam Added to Bangladesh Squad.

Sri Lanka 65/9 in 20 overs (Ranaweera 18 not out; Renuka Singh 3/5).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)