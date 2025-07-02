Colombo, Jul 2 (AP) Sri Lanka captain Charith Asalanka won the toss and elected to bat first in the opening game of a three-match one-day international cricket series against Bangladesh at R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo on Wednesday.

Bangladesh goes into the match with Mehidy Hasan Miraz in charge after Najmul Hossain Shanto was fired as captain.

Sri Lanka has called up uncapped Milan Rathnayake, who missed the second test against Bangladesh because of an injury sustained in the first test.

Sri Lanka won the two-match test series 1-0.

Lineups:

Sri Lanka: Charith Asalanka (captain), Pathum Nissanka, Nishan Madushka, Kusal Mendis, Kamindu Mendis, Janith Liyanage, Milan Rathnayake, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Eshan Malinga, Asitha Fernando.

Bangladesh: Mehidy Hasan Miraz (captain), Tanzid Hasan, Parvez Hossain, Nazmul Hossain Shanto, Litton Das, Towhid Hridoy, Jaker Ali, Tanzim Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Tanvir Islam, Mustafizur Rahman. (AP)

