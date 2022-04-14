Colombo [Sri Lanka], April 14 (ANI): Sri Lanka women's cricket team will tour Pakistan for a three-match ODI and T20I series in May-June this year.

The Sri Lankan and Pakistani teams will arrive in Karachi on May 19 for the three T20Is on May 24, 26 and 28 followed by the ODIs on June 1, 3 and 4, which will be part of the ICC Women's Championship.

A group of 26 Pakistani players will also undergo an 11-day camp at the Academy Oval ground adjacent to the National Stadium.

The series will kick-start the third edition of the ICC Women's Championship, to run from 2022 to 2025.

"It is a great privilege for us to play the ICC Women's Championship on our home soil and the side is very excited to welcome Sri Lanka," said Pakistan captain Bismah Maroof, as reported by ESPNcricinfo.

"This edition provides us an opportunity to start fresh and make the most of the home advantage. I am sure the team will perform to their fullest potential and the Pakistan cricket fans, who have extended us great support, will get to see better and consistent results," she added.

Pakistan will tour Ireland for a T20I tri-series involving the hosts and world champions Australia, after the end of the series. (ANI)

