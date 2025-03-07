Ahmedabad, Mar 7 (PTI) Sri Lankan golfer N Thangaraja turned in a decent performance on a difficult course on the final day to coast to a five-shot win in the Rs 1 crore Ahmedabad Open here on Friday.

The 43-year-old Thangaraja (65-73-69-73), who had a final round of one-over 73, capitalised on his comfortable five-stroke overnight advantage as he totalled eight-under 280 for the week.

Also Read | UPW-W vs RCB-W WPL 2025 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, H2H and More About UP Warriorz vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women’s Premier League Match in Lucknow.

Thangaraja, who secured his fifth PGTI title and his first win since 2023, picked up the winner's cheque of Rs 15 lakh that propelled him from seventh to second position in the PGTI Order of Merit.

Mysuru's Yashas Chandra (72-70-70-73) also struck a last round of 73 to end the week as runner-up with a total of three-under 285.

Also Read | KKR Team Owner Shah Rukh Khan Opens Up on Gautam Gambhir's Comeback During IPL 2024 Season, Bollywood Legend Says 'Never Thought He Left Us'.

Italy's Michele Ortolani (68-74-72-72) came in third at two-under 286 after he posted a fourth-round score of 72.

Ahmedabad's Varun Parikh (72) and Chandigarh's Harendra Gupta (75) finished tied fourth at one-under 287.

Thangaraja, who set the bar in round one before regaining the lead once again in round three, had a relatively quiet fourth day as he knocked in one birdie and conceded two bogeys.

The Sri Lankan made his only birdie of the day on the Par-5 sixth hole where he landed his chip within four feet of the pin.

The Colombo resident played a steady round as he didn't seem in any kind of trouble for most part of the day. He dropped shots only towards the end on the 16th and 17th when he had already taken a massive eight-shot lead, and his victory was a foregone conclusion.

"I made a solid start and when the gap between me and the rest continued to widen, I realised that I didn't need to do anything fancy.

"I then looked to play regulation golf trying to hit most fairways and greens. After the front-nine, I was quite confident of victory," said the Sri Lankan.

"I think my mastery over the low shot really helped me in the windy conditions this week. Even though it was not windy in round four, the performances of the first three rounds, which featured a lot of low shots, helped me lay the foundation for this win.

"It's good to have a win early in the season as it gives momentum for the rest of the year."

Yashas, who secured his fourth runner-up finish on the PGTI, capped the week with a round of 73 punctuated by four birdies, three bogeys and a double bogey.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)