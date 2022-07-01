Galle [Sri Lanka], July 1 (ANI): Veteran Sri Lanka all-rounder Angelo Mathews has been ruled out of the ongoing Galle Test against Australia after testing positive for COVID-19, Sri Lanka Cricket announced on Friday.

Oshada Fernando has been named as Mathews' replacement.

"Angelo Mathews tested positive for COVID-19," an SLC statement said.

"He was found to be positive during a Rapid Anti-Gen test conducted on the player, yesterday. The test was done, as the player was feeling unwell. Accordingly, he has been isolated from the rest of the team members and is following Covid-19 protocols," the statement further said.

It is a major blow for Sri Lanka to lose their most experienced player as Australia ended Day 2 with a score of 313/8 on the board, and will start Day 3 with a 106-run lead.

The hosts posted 212 runs in its first innings out of which Mathews contributed 39 runs. (ANI)

