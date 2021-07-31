Sonipat, Jul 31 (PTI) Services Sports Control Board (SSCB) boxers warded off a strong challenge from Haryana to clinch the title at the 3rd Junior Boys national championships, here on Saturday.

SSCB finished with 64 points with five gold medals, four silver and two bronze, whereas Haryana secured second place with 48 points after winning four gold, two silver and as many bronze medals.

Chandigarh took the third spot with two gold, one silver and one bronze for 27 points.

In the 52kg light bantamweight final, SSCB's Nikhil comfortably beat Rohit Yadav of Uttar Pradesh in a one-sided bout, while the remaining four gold medallists from SSCB were Akash (54kg), Preet (63kg), Ankush (66kg) and Naksh Beniwal (75kg).

The best bout of the day was fought between Chandigarh's Krrish Pal and SSCB's Harsh in the 46kg final as both the boxers exchanged mighty blows and attacked relentlessly from the word go but Krrish prevailed in a close bout and won 3-2.

For his impressive show, Krrish Pal was adjudged as the Most Promising Boxer of the Tournament.

The other boxer from Chandigarh to win the gold medal was Rohit Chamoli (48kg) as he defeated SSCB'S Neeru 5-0.

Haryana's Anshul (57kg), Yashwardhan Singh (60kg), Gaurav Saini (70kg) and Bharat (80kg) won their final bouts and claimed the gold medal.

The tournament witnessed participation of 298 boxers from across the country. PTI

