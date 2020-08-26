Tarouba [Trinidad and Tobago], Aug 26 (ANI): St Kitts and Nevis Patriots' and Jamaica Tallawahs on Tuesday (local time) won their respective games in the ongoing Caribbean Premier League (CPL).

Jamaica Tallawahs secured a five-wicket win over Guyana Amazon Warriors while St Kitts and Nevis Patriots defeated Barbados Tridents by six wickets.

Also Read | Lionel Messi Transfer Fee is THIS Exorbitant Amount As Barcelona Captain Plans to Leave The Club, Check The Price Spanish Side Get Ready to Sell Argentine For.

Evin Lewis smashed this year's highest individual score in CPL and Ben Dunk scored 22 runs off just 11 balls to end St Kitts and Nevis Patriots' three-match losing streak.

Although, wicket-keeper batsman Denesh Ramdin scored just 20 runs off 32 balls. St Kitts and Nevis Patriots' were able to chase a modest total of 152 runs with three balls spare.

Also Read | Lionel Messi Transfer News Live Update: Barcelona Decide Record Transfer Fee Clubs Must Pay for Argentine’s Signature.

Earlier, Barbados Tridents had put up 151 runs on the board after Corey Anderson and Ashley Nurse's late onslaught.

While in the other match, Jamaica Tallawahs chased down a paltry target of 109 runs with two overs to spare.

Guyana Amazon Warriors gave Tallawahs early hiccups and reduced Rovman Powell led-side for 62/5 halfway through the chase.

However, Nkrumah Bonner and Andre Russell played cautiously and took their side over the line in the 18th over.

Trinbago Knight Riders top the CPL table with six points followed by St Lucia Zouks, who also have six points but have lower Net Run Rate. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)