Saint John's [Antigua and Barbuda], February 2 (ANI): Former captain Stafanie Taylor has been added to the West Indies squad for the upcoming ICC Women's T20 World Cup and will be given every opportunity to prove her fitness prior to the event.

The experienced all-rounder has been battling a back problem ahead of the start of the T20 World Cup in South Africa on February 10, but selectors are optimistic that the 31-year-old will be able to compete.

Taylor was one of 15 players chosen to the West Indies team on Wednesday, with fellow all-rounder Hayley Matthews leading the Caribbean side alongside vice-captain Shemaine Campbelle.

There are three players from the recent Women's Under-19 T20 World Cup in the team - Zaida James, Trishan Holder, and Djenaba Joseph - and lead selector Ann Browne-John is certain the trio can make meaningful contributions.

"The selectors have opted for a blend of youth and experience for the upcoming T20 World Cup. We continue the developmental pathway to grow women's cricket in the region, hence we feel the time is right to include three of the Under 19 Rising Stars in the squad. We believe the 15 players consist of a good all-round mix and we expect them to be able to compete in this World Cup," Ann Browne-John said in an official statement released by Cricket West Indies (CWI).

West Indies are drawn in Group 2 alongside England, India, Pakistan and Ireland, with their first match of the tournament coming against England in Paarl on February 11.

West Indies squad: Hayley Matthews (c), Shemaine Campbelle (vc), Aaliyah Alleyne, Shamilia Connell, Afy Fletcher, Shabika Gajnabi, Chinelle Henry, Trishan Holder, Zaida James, Djenaba Joseph, Chedean Nation, Karishma Ramharack, Shakera Selman, Stafanie Taylor and Rashada Williams. (ANI)

