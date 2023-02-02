Real Madrid have an important game coming up against Valencia in the Spanish La Liga as they look to keep up pace with league leaders Barcelona in the title race. With 42 points from 18 games, Real Madrid are second in the points table and a win here will see them cut the gap at the top to five points. An unexpected draw against Real Sociedad has hampered the team’s progress and with Barcelona already claiming the Spanish Super Cup by defeating Real Madrid, there seems to be a growing shift in momentum in Spain’s top two clubs. Carlo Ancelotti is an expert, though in getting the best out of the teams when the chips are down and hence Real Madrid will feel they are in safe hands. Real Madrid versus Valencia will be telecasted on the Sports18 network and streamed on the Voot app from 1:30 am IST. Real Betis 1–2 Barcelona, La Liga 2022–23: Blaugrana Edge Past Betis, Strengthen Their Position at Top (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

Ferland Mendy is out for a period of two months after sustaining a hamstring injury in the Copa De Rey win versus Atletico Madrid. Karim Benzema should lead the attack with Vinicius Junior and Federico Valverde on the wings. Toni Kroos and Luka Modric in midfield should give the team confidence, with Eduardo Camavinga playing as the holding midfielder. Eder Militao and Antonio Rudiger in the backline should keep things tidy.

Valencia will be without the services of two key players in, Jaume Domenech and Nico Gonzalez. Edinson Cavani has not been at his very best in the past few weeks but the striker has managed to keep himself fit ever since moving from Manchester United to Valencia and will pose a threat to Real Madrid. Samuel Mino and Samu Castillejo on the wings have pace and trickery to drag the opposition out of shape.

When is Real Madrid vs Valencia, La Liga 2022-23 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

The Real Madrid vs Valencia, La Liga 2022-23 will be played at the Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid. The game will be held on February 3, 2023 (Friday) and the match is scheduled to begin at 1:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Montpellier 1–3 PSG, Ligue 1 2022–23: Lionel Messi on Scoresheet As Paris Saint-Germain Return Back to Winning Ways (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Real Madrid vs Valencia, La Liga 2022-23 Football Match?

Viacom18 are the official broadcaster of La Liga 2022-23 in India. Fans can tune into the Sports18 SD/HD channels to watch the Real Madrid vs Valencia clash live on TV.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Girona vs Barcelona, La Liga 2022-23 Football Match?

Fans can watch La Liga 2022-23 in India online. Viacom18 are the official broadcast partners. Fans can tune into the Voot Select App and JioCinema app and website to watch live streaming the Real Madrid vs Valencia football match. Tough game for Real Madrid but one they should be able to come away with all three points.

