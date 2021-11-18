Coimbatore, Nov 18 (PTI): The second round of the 24th JK Tyre FMSCI National Racing Championship (JKNRC) 2021 will be held at the Kari Motor Speedway (KMS) here this weekend.

After the first round, Chennai's Vishnu Prasad leads the premier LGB Formula 4 standings with 21 points from three races. He is followed by Bengaluru's Sohil Shah. Amir Sayed of Kottayam is not far behind. He is currently third and it is only a few points that is now separating him from his former MSport teammates.

But the top three are aware of the other drivers, who are capable of pulling off a surprise on their day. The list includes Mohamed Ryan and A Sandeep Kumar (both Chennai), Arya Singh (West Bengal), Chirag Ghorpade (Bengaluru), T S Diljith (Kerala), to name a few.

The Royal Enfield Continental GT Cup, which made its debut in the opening round, saw Anish Damodara Shetty from Hubli shine. He was challenged by Allwin Xavier from Thrissur. The duo, having tested the machines for one full round on the smooth and flowing Kari track, is expected to build an even better show during the weekend.

Raivat Dhar (Jammu) and Lani Zena Fernandez (Puducherry), the only girl racer on the grid for the RE GT Cup, will aim to improve their performance in the second round.

Bengaluru's Ruhaan Alva ruled the roost in the JK Tyre Novice Cup and the others face a tough task in challenging his supremacy.

There will three races each of JK Tyre LGB Formula 4 & JK Tyre novice Cup and 2 races of JK Tyre presents RE Continental GT cup over the weekend.

