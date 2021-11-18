After a dominant performance in the opening game of the three-match series, India (IND) will be aiming to secure the series when they face New Zealand (NZ) in the 2nd T20I match. The IND vs NZ clash will be played at the JSCA International Sports Complex in Ranchi on November 19, 2021 (Friday). So ahead of the clash, we bring you the top picks as captain and vice-captain for IND vs NZ Dream11 Fantasy Team. India vs New Zealand Highlights 1st T20I 2021: IND Win by Five Wickets, Lead Series 1-0.

Meanwhile, Dream11 fans should continue reading to find out who can be your best pick as captain and vice-captain while you select your fantasy team for this game. Notably, the selection of captain and vice-captain is crucial when it comes to earning rewards in Dream11. Captain fetches you 2x points, while for vice-captain, you get 1.5x points and picking the right players for these two slots while making your fantasy team could make all the difference. Here are the two suitable players for the slot. IND vs NZ 1st T20I 2021 Stat Highlights: India Take Series Lead in Rohit Sharma's First Game As Full-Time Captain.

IND vs NZ 2nd T20I 2021 Dream11 Fantasy Team Captain Pick: KL Rahul

India’s new T20I vice-captain will be a great pick as the captain of your IND vs NZ Dream11 Fantasy Team. KL Rahul is in great form but missed out in the opening game of the series and will be aiming to redeem himself and produce one of his stellar displays.

IND vs NZ 2nd T20I 2021 Dream11 Fantasy Team Vice-Captain Pick: Martin Guptill

The Kiwi opener was brilliant in the first match of the three-game series and will be aiming to continue his form. Martin Guptill scored a sensational half-century, his first against India in the format and will be a great pick as the vice-captain of your IND vs NZ Dream11 Fantasy Team.

IND vs NZ 2nd T20I Likely Playing XI

India Likely Playing 11: Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (WK), Venkatesh Iyer, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Mohammad Siraj.

New Zealand Likely Playing 11: Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips, James Neesham/Rachin Ravindra, Tim Seifert, Mitchell Santner, Lockie Ferguson, Tim Southee (C), Trent Boult, Todd Astle.

