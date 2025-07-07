Chennai, Jul 7 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Monday greeted World Cup winning former India cricket team captain MS Dhoni on his birthday and heaped praises on him.

The ruling DMK president also described Dhoni as an "OG," a term used to refer to an exceptional individual in a particular field.

Also Read | UEFA Women’s Euro 2025 Live Streaming, Spain vs Belgium: How to Watch Free Live Telecast of ESP-W vs BEL-W on TV and Online Stream Details of Football Match in India.

"Happy birthday to @msdhoni, a rare OG, who turned pressure into poetry with every move. You proved that greatness isn't born, it's built — one decision, one run, one quiet triumph at a time. #HappyBirthdayDhoni," the CM said in a post on 'X.'

He also shared a picture of him with the IPL star. PTI

Also Read | India U-19 vs England U-19 Free Live Streaming Online, 5th ODI 2025: How To Watch IND vs ENG Youth Cricket Match Live Telecast on TV?.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)