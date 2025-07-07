Spain Women National Football Team vs Belgium Women National Football Team UEFA Women's Euro 2025 Live Streaming: World champions Spain got off to a fascinating start in the 2025 Euros with a 5-0 drubbing of Portugal in their opener. The La Roja next face Belgium this evening, where in they will look to continue their fine form. Being one of the top favourites to win the title, the Spanish side could have scored more in the last match, such was the dominance they enjoyed. Opponents Belgium had a narrow defeat at the hands of Italy and this is a crucial battle for them. They cannot afford another defeat here, which could force them an early exit. UEFA Women’s Euro 2025: Alayah Pilgrim’s Late Goal Helps Host Switzerland Secure 2–0 Win Over Iceland.

Striker Alba Redonod missed the last game for the team owing to a muscle injury and she is likely to be absent again. Cata Coll was ill and if she does not pass the fitness test, Adriana Nanclares will continue in the playing eleven. Aitana Bonmati came off the bench against Portugal and she could be used as a substitute again. Esther Gonzalez bagged a brace in the opener and will be keen to continue her good run.

Marie Detruyer is pushing for a place in the Belgium midfield although she might have to content herself as a substitute against Spain. Tessa Wullaert will be the lone striker in a 5-4-1 formation. Hannah Eurlings and Jarne Teulings will be deployed on the wings with Mariam Toloba trying to dictate the tempo of the clash from midfield.

Spain vs Belgium, UEFA Women's Euro 2025 Match Details

Match Spain vs Belgium Date Monday, July 7 Time 09:30 PM (IST) Venue Stockhorn Arena Live Streaming, Telecast Details FanCode (Live Streaming)

When is Spain vs Belgium, UEFA Women's Euro 2025 Football Match? Check Time, Date and Venue

Looking to qualify for the quarterfinals, world champions Spain will take on Belgium in a Group B match in UEFA Women's Euro 2025 on Monday, July 7. The Spain vs Belgium Women's Euro 2025 match is set to be hosted at the Stockhorn Arena in Thun. The ESP-W vs BEL-W contest between both nations is scheduled to begin at 09:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). UEFA Women’s Euro 2025: Arianna Caruso’s Crucial Goal Secures Italy’s 1–0 Win Over Belgium in Group B Clash.

How to Watch Live Telecast of Spain vs Belgium, UEFA Women's Euro 2025 Football Match?

Unfortunately, there will be no live telecast available of the UEFA Women's Euro 2025 in India due to the absence of an official broadcast partner in the country. Fans in India, hence, will not be able to watch Spain vs Belgium live telecast on any TV channel. For ESP-W vs BEL-W online viewing options, read below.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Spain vs Belgium, UEFA Women's Euro 2025 Football Match?

FanCode is the official streaming partner of the UEFA Women's Euro 2025 in India. Fans in India will be able to find viewing options of Spain vs Belgium live streaming on the FanCode app and website, but will need a pass. Expect a quality game of football with Spain securing a 3-0 win.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 07, 2025 12:38 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).