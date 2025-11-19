Mumbai, November 19: Steve Smith gave the Australian camp a real scare after appearing to injure his wrist, but the good news is that the captain seems to have avoided anything serious, as per Fox Cricket. While batting in the nets ahead of the first Ashes Test in Perth, Smith had to be helped out of the crease by the team physio, who then took him to the medical tent for assessment. Fortunately for Australia, he later returned to the field and was even spotted doing some shadow batting, suggesting that he may have escaped a major injury and remains in contention for the opening day of Ashes action on Friday. Monty Panesar Makes Bold Ashes 2025–26 Prediction Ahead of AUS vs ENG 1st Test 2025, Says ‘It’ll Be 3–2 or 3–1 in England’s Favour’.

With 3,417 runs in 37 Ashes Tests, including 12 tons and 13 fifties and a best score of 239, Smith is the third-highest run-getter in Ashes history. This year in six Tests, he has made 515 runs in 10 innings at an average of 51.50, with two centuries and fifties each and a best score of 141.

Smith will lead the Aussies for the Ashes opener in Perth. Designated captain Pat Cummins ruled out of the fixture due to the lumbar stress injury he sustained in September. The Australians had a tough time the last time they played a Test match on the pitch at the Optus Stadium, last year. Ashes 2025–26: England Pacer Mark Wood Bowls Full Seam in Nets With One Leg Strapped Ahead of 1st Test Against Australia (Watch Video).

Australia, led by Pat Cummins, faced a mammoth 295-run defeat against India in the first Test of the five-match Border-Gavaskar Trophy series. The match saw the Australian batting lineup struggle big time, while Indian batters Yashasvi Jaiswal and Virat Kohli scored sublime centuries

Australia's First Test Squad: Steve Smith (captain), Sean Abbott, Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Brendan Doggett, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Starc, Jake Weatherald, Beau Webster.

England Squad: Ben Stokes (captain), Harry Brook (vice captain), Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Shoaib Bashir, Jacob Bethell, Brydon Carse, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Ollie Pope, Matthew Potts, Joe Root, Jamie Smith (wicketkeeper), Josh Tongue, Mark Wood.

