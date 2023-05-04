New Delhi, May 4 (PTI) Indian football team head coach Igor Stimac on Thursday announced a list of 41 players for the national camp ahead of the Hero Intercontinental Cup to be held in Bhubaneswar in June.

The camp begins in the Odisha capital on May 15.

Also Read | Wrestler Geeta Phogat and Her Husband Pawan Saroha Detained At Delhi’s Singhu Border.

India, who are placed at 101 in the FIFA Rankings, will face Lebanon (99), Vanuatu (164) and Mongolia (183) in the Intercontinental Cup from June 9-18.

The Blue Tigers will then move to Bengaluru to play the SAFF Championship in June-July.

Also Read | RR vs GT Dream11 Prediction IPL 2023: Tips to Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Rajasthan Royals vs Gujatat Titans, Indian Premier League Season 16 Match 48.

The Probables:

Goalkeepers: Vishal Kaith, Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Phurba Lachenpa Tempa, Amrinder Singh.

Defenders: Subhasish Bose, Pritam Kotal, Asish Rai, Glan Martins, Sandesh Jhingan, Naorem Roshan Singh, Anwar Ali, Akash Mishra, Chinglensana Konsham, Mehtab Singh, Rahul Bheke, Narender.

Midfielders: Liston Colaco, Ashique Kuruniyan, Suresh Singh Wangjam, Rohit Kumar, Udanta Singh, Anirudh Thapa, Naorem Mahesh Singh, Nikhil Poojary, Yasir Mohammad, Ritwik Das, Jeakson Singh, Sahal Abdul Samad, Rahul KP, Lalengmawia Ralte, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Bipin Singh, Rowllin Borges, Vikram Partap Singh, Nandha Kumar, Jerry Mawihmingthanga.

Forwards: Manvir Singh, Sunil Chhetri, Siva Sakthi Narayanan, Rahim Ali, Ishan Pandita.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)