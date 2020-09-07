Southampton [UK], September 7 (ANI): England bowler Stuart Broad has praised compatriot Jos Buttler after his heroics against Australia in the second T20I.

The pacer termed Buttler as "England's best-ever white-ball cricketer".

"England's best ever white ball cricketer does it again. @josbuttler," Broad tweeted.

England have already sealed the three-match T20I series against Australia, with Buttler performing well in both the matches.

The wicket-keeper batsman scored 44 runs in the first match and played an unbeaten knock of 77 runs on Sunday to help his side secure a six-wicket win in the second T20I.

The third T20I match between both teams will be played on Tuesday.

The T20I series will be followed by a three-match ODI series, beginning on Friday. (ANI)

