After a number of complications, mostly off-field, IPL 2020 is officially confirmed as the BCCI released the league’s schedule on Sunday (September 6, 2020). The latest edition of the competition is set to be held in UAE with Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings set to kick-off the tournament on September 19. Several cricket fans from the country including actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas is excited about India’s premier T20 competition. IPL 2020 Schedule Announced: Excited Fans React With Funny Memes and Jokes As BCCI Finally Reveal Full Fixture Details of Indian Premier League 13.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas, in her most recent social media post, expressed her excitement for the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League, which is set to begin later this month. The actress also showed her appreciation for the new IPL anthem titled ‘Aayenge Hum Wapas’. ‘I looooooove Cricket!!!! So I’m super excited! Like the anthem 'Aayenge Hum Wapas' says...The Dream 11 IPL is back!!’ the actress captioned her post. IPL 2020 Schedule Announced: Ecstatic Fans Share Hilarious Memes as BCCI Announces Full Fixture of Indian Premier League 13.

See Post

IPL 2020 is set to begin from September 19 onwards in the United Arab Emirates after the cash-rich league was postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak. This will be the second time that the gulf country will host the tournament, as all the franchises played the initial round of matches during the 2014 edition in the country.

Stadiums in Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah will host all the games of IPL 2020 behind closed doors as no fans will be allowed inside the stadiums to maintain the global coronavirus protocols. MI vs CSK will kick-off the tournament, but the clash was initially in doubt after players and staff members from the Chennai franchise tested positive for COVID-19.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 07, 2020 10:30 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).