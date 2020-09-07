Ansu Fati created history for Spain after the Barcelona starlet found the net in UEFA Nations League 2020-21 clash against Ukraine on Sunday. This was also the 17-year-old’s maiden goal for the national team. Luis Enrique’s side thumped the Group 4 leaders in League A 4-0, to replace them at the top of the standings when the sides met at the Alfredo Di Stefano stadium. Ansu Fati Scripts History With a Goal & Assist During Barcelona vs Valencia, La Liga 2019-20 (Watch Video).

Spain took on group leaders Ukraine on matchday 2 of the UEFA Nations League 2020-21 fixture and put on a clinic to move to the top. Real Madrid skipper Sergio Ramos put La Roja in front from the spot after just three minutes and then the defender doubled his team lead just before the half-hour mark. Ansu Fati Creates La Liga History, Becomes Youngest Player to Score Brace in Spanish Top Division.

Despite Ramos’ double, the night belonged to young Ansu Fati who netted his first goal for the Spanish national side. In doing so, the Barcelona star also became the youngest goal-scorer in the country’s history at the age of 17 years and 311 days. The Gunia Bissau-born footballer fired one in off the post from outside the area in the 33rd minute after going close on a couple of occasions.

Watch Goal

📽 | Ansu Fati's stunner against Ukraine 👏👏pic.twitter.com/E93FO6ULrl — Barca Times Media 🎥 (@MediaBarcaTimes) September 6, 2020

Ansu Fati, who made his debut for Spain after coming on in the second half against Germany, was handed his first start for the national team by Luis Enrique and the 17-year-old delivered, scoring the third in La Roja’s 4-0 victory to take the top spot in Group 4 of League A.

Ferran Torres, who also made his first appearance for the national side against Germany, got his maiden goal for La Roja as well as he netted in the 84th minute to round off a resounding 4-0 win. The 2010 World Champions will take on Switzerland on matchday 3 of the tournament which will be played in October.

