Nice (France), Mar 15 (AP) Substitutes Florian Aye and Ado Onaiwu combined in stoppage time to score and salvage a point in Auxerre's 1-1 draw at Nice in Ligue 1 on Friday.

The high-flying home side led through a 37th-minute header from Evann Guessand and was on top for most of the match.

But a red card for a nasty foul by Melvin Bard with six minutes remaining opened the door for Auxerre, which was seeking a 500th victory in Ligue 1.

In the fourth minute of added time, Onaiwu's pass set up Aye.

The goal stopped Nice from returning to winning ways after a 2-0 loss at home to Lyon last week ended its four-game winning streak. Franck Haise's men remain in third place, two points behind Marseille.

Auxerre was 11th. (AP)

