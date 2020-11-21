New Delhi, Nov 21 (PTI) I-League debutants Sudeva Delhi's squad for the 2020/21 season will be unveiled by the union territory's deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia on November 27, the club said on Saturday.

Sudeva Delhi is the only club from the national capital to play in the I-League.

"I am extremely happy and honoured that Delhi Government have shown their support and trust in Sudeva Delhi FC as we aim to nurture the talented youth in the capital," said club president Anuj Gupta.

"Being the first club from Delhi (to play in the I-League), we will not only develop talent but we will also promote the talent of Delhi at top level."

Sisodia had earlier inaugurated the club's new name, having changed from Sudeva FC to Sudeva Delhi in late October.

Gupta had earlier said that Sudeva will be fielding an all-Indian team in the upcoming I-League, which is set to start on January 9 and will be played entirely in Kolkata.

"Everyone knows how hard Indian players are working in the pre-season. So as a matter of policy this year I have decided to field an entirely Indian team. I will not appoint any foreign player this year," Gupta said.

