London, Apr 1 (PTI) Ace Indian tennis player Sumit Nagal on Monday achieved a career-high ranking of 95 in the ATP singles chart, following impressive results in recent times.

His previous best was 97 in February, which he had attained after winning the Chennai Open, an ATP Challenger series event.

Nagal made headlines in January after he made it to the main draw of the Australian Open and also became the first Indian to beat a seeded player (AlexanderBublik of Kazakhstan) in the same before bowing out in the second round after losing to Shang Juncheng of China.

After his Chennai Open triumph, he played two more Challenger tournaments, along with an ATP 500 competition (Dubai Championship) and a couple of ATP 1000 Masters (Indian Wells and Miami). But, his best performance at this time was restricted to a semi-final finish in the Bengaluru Challenger.

Currently, Nagal is preparing for Grand Prix Hassan II, an ATP 250 event in Marrakesh, Morocco, where he will be taking on Corentin Moutet of France in the opening round.

