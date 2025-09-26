Dubai [UAE], September 26 (ANI): Abhishek Sharma's blitz and the middle order's combined contribution powered India to a commanding position and, at the same time, blew away Sri Lanka in the final Super Fours fixture at the ongoing Asia Cup in Dubai on Friday.

Abhishek was once again at the forefront of India's batting attack, but the middle order stepping up was the biggest positive for India. Even though Hardik Pandya faltered, the troika of Axar Patel (21*), Tilak Varma (49*) and Sanju Samson (39) chipped in with valuable contributions.

Their rollicking efforts laid the foundation for India to become the first team to score over 200 in the ongoing tournament. With a maximum from Axar on the final ball, India finished with 202/5, the second-highest total in the history of the tournament.

After being put to bat, vice-captain Shubman Gill opened his account with a flick to find the boundary rope, but perished against off-spinner Maheesh Theekshana in the next over and returned cheaply on 5(4).

Abhishek went about the business with his usual hostility, while skipper Suryakumar Yadav took his time to rediscover his charm at the other end. In the final over of the powerplay, Abhishek thumped Nuwan Thushara to send the ball racing to the boundary rope, bringing up a hat-trick of fifties.

India ended the powerplay with 71/1 on the board, and right after the fielding restrictions got lifted, Suryakumar fell before finding his mojo. Sri Lanka's star spinner Wanindu Hasaranga pinned the dynamic swashbuckler right in front of the stumps. He went low to sweep the ball away, but the length was too full to execute it. The ball snuck under his bat and struck him in the middle of the pad.

He challenged the decision, but three reds appeared on the big screen to mark his return on a rustic 12(13). Abhishek miscued the short-length delivery off skipper Charith Asalanka straight to Kamindu Mendis stationed at the boundary rope near deep mid-wicket. The young southpaw was livid with himself; he thudded his bat with his glove before returning to the dugout with a belligerent 61(31).

Sanju Samson flaunted his brute force while Tilak Varma flexed his unorthodox strokeplay to stitch up a 66-run stand. Samson pumelled three maximums with two on the trot off Dasun Shanaka in the 16th over. However, it was the Sri Lankan captain who had the last laugh. After conceding two towering sixes, Shanaka lured Samson to hole out to Asalanka and return on 39(23).

Hardik Pandya, known for his rollicking finishing touches, ballooned the ball straight back to Dushmantha Chameera and went back cheaply on 2(3). With boundaries the need of the hour, Axar Patel and Tilak went full throttle to take India past the 200-run mark. Axar finished the innings on a high note by dispatching the ball past the boundary rope for a six as India finished on 202/5. (ANI)

