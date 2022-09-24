Dromoland, Sep 24 (PTI) Faced with the prospect of missing the cut with four holes to go, India's Tvesa Malik (69) and Vani Kapoor (70) moved into a different gear to safely get into the weekend at the KPMG Women's Irish Open.

At 2-under each for 36 holes, both, Tvesa (73-69) and Vani (72-70), getting ready for the Hero Women's Indian Open next month, were T-42.

The cut fell at one-under-par with 63 players making it through to the weekend.

Playing together, Tvesa was 1-over and Vani was 2-over with just four holes to go and the cut looked likely at 1-under. Coming off a disappointing bogey each on the 14th, Tvesa and Vani birdied the 15th.

Then on Par-5 16th, Tvesa birdied yet again but Vani went one better by landing an eagle. Then as Tvesa parred the Par-3 17th, Vani picked another birdie. On the closing par-5 18th, Tvesa picked a birdie and Vani parred and both were well inside the cutline, which duly fell at 1-under.

However, Diksha Dagar (72-75) and Amandeep Drall (74-80) had a disappointing week as they missed the cut.

Sweden's Moa Folke fired an exceptional round of 10-under 62 and led by two strokes at the halfway stage.

It was a sensational day for the 27-year-old Swede who started with a birdie on the first and then added another on the third. Then came three more in a row from sixth through to the eighth to make the turn in 5-under 30.

A dropped shot on the 11th was overcome as Folke rolled in four birdies consecutively on holes 13 through 16 before finishing with an eagle on 18.

Three players sit in a tie for second place with Denmark's Smilla Tarning Soenderby, Spain's Carmen Alonso and Czechia's Klara Spilkova all on 10-under-par.

Two players share fifth place after 36 holes with Dutch golfer Anne Van Dam and Finland's Ursula Wikstrom on nine-under-par having shot rounds of 68 and 66, respectively.

