Rohit Sharma showed why he was one of the best players when in form, as he struck a sensational 20-ball unbeaten 46* to help India beat Australia by six wickets at the Vidarbha Cricket Association (VCA) Stadium on September 23, Friday. The Indian captain took charge from the very first over itself and made a 91-target in an eight-over match seem like a cakewalk. He was aided by Dinesh Karthik, who lived up to his role as finisher with 10 runs off two deliveries to help the Men in Blue level the series 1-1 with one game to go. Hair Dryer, Iron Used to Dry Pitch in Nagpur for IND vs AUS 2nd T20I 2022? Old Photos Miscaptioned to Spread Fake News Online

Fans at the VCA Stadium were made to wait for a long time with the match being delayed for a long time. Due to a wet outfield, the game had multiple delays before the umpires finally decided on an eight-over contest, which started at 9:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Rohit Sharma won the toss and put Australia to bat first. Aaron Finch, his opposite number, helped Australia start well as he scored 31 off just 15 balls. However, the real game-changer in the first innings was Matthew Wade, who continued from where he had left off, smashing 43 off 20 balls to steer his side to 90/5. Axar Patel had a great game as he finished with figures of 2/13 off his two overs.

India began on a powerful note with Josh Hazlewood's first over leaking 20 runs. Adam Zampa then mounted a Australian comeback with the quick wickets of KL Rahul, Virat Kohli and also Suryakumar Yadav but skipper Sharma held his own at the other end, ensuring that he stayed till the end. Eventually, Karthik came out and struck 10 off the two deliveries he faced as India levelled the three-game affair with one match remaining.

IND vs AUS 2nd T20I 2022 Stat Highlights:

#Rohit Sharma surpassed Martin Guptill in the list of most sixes hit in T20Is. The Indian captain has 176 sixes, more than Guptill's 172.

#Adam Zampa has dismissed Virat Kohli thrice in T20Is, the most by any bowler against the former Indian captain.

#Dinesh Karthik has the highest strike rate (500) by a batter facing one ball in an innings.

#India now have 20 T20I wins in 2022, the joint most in a year alongside Pakistan, who achieved a similar feat in 2021.

#Rohit now has 32 wins as India captain in T20Is, joint-most alongside Virat Kohli.

With the first two matches done and dusted, the action would now head to Hyderabad, which would host the decider in the series. With the momentum being with India and Australia also looking in red-hot touch, one can expect that game to be nothing less than a cracker.

