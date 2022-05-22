Warsaw, May 21 (PTI) Veteran Indian Grandmaster Viswanathan Anand had a mixed outing in the blitz section of the Superbet Rapid and Blitz Poland chess tournament here on Sunday, winning three matches while drawing four and losing two.

After opening with a victory over Polish star Jan-Kryzstof Duda in the first round of Blitz section, the former world champion drew with Ukraine's Anton Korobov before suffering a shock loss at the hands of David Gavrilescu of Romania.

Also Read | Trailblazers vs Supernovas Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need To Know About Women’s T20 Challenge Match 1.

Anand's other victories on day one of the Blitz competition came against Kirill Shevchenko of Ukraine and American Wesley So.

Apart from losing to Gavrilescu, he also went down to Fabiano Caruana of USA.

Also Read | Barcelona vs Villarreal, La Liga 2021-22 Free Live Streaming Online & Match Time in IST: How To Get Live Telecast on TV & Score Updates in India?.

The Indian GM is ahead of the field after day one of the Blitz, having won the Rapid with 19 points. Duda is in second spot with 17.5 points.

Anand had won the Rapid section with a round to spare on Saturday. He, however, went down to Richard Rapport in the ninth round of the Rapid.

The players will take part in the second day of the Blitz event on Monday.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)