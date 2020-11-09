Sharjah, Nov 9 (PTI) Supernovas won the toss and opted to bowl against Trailblazers in the final of the Women's T20 Challenge here on Monday.

Both teams made one change each from their previous match. Nuzhat Parween came in for D Hemalatha for the Trailblazers, while Supernovas replaced Priya Punia with Pooja Vastrakar.

The Teams:

Supernovas: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Chamari Athapaththu, Jemimah Rodrigues, Shashikala Siriwardene, Anuja Patil, Radha Yadav, Pooja Vastrakar, Shakera Selman, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Poonam Yadav, Ayabonga Khaka.

Trailblazers: Smriti Mandhana (c), Deandra Dottin, Richa Ghosh (wk), Nuzhat Parween, Deepti Sharma, Harleen Deol, Sophie Ecclestone, Nattakan Chantam, Salma Khatun, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Jhulan Goswami. PTI

