Sharjah, Nov 4 (PTI) Invited to bat, defending champions Supernova posted 126 for eight against Velocity in the opening match of the Women's T20 Challenge here on Wednesday.

Opener Chamari Atapattu top-scored for Supernovas with a 44-run knock.

Ekta Bisht (3/22) scalped three batswomen, while Leigh Kasperek (2/23) and Jahanara Alam (2/27) took two wickets apiece for Velocity.

Brief Score:

Supernovas: 126 for 8 in 20 overs. (C Atapattu 44, Harmanpreet Kaur 31; E Bisht 3/22, L Kasperek 2/23).

