London [UK], August 1 (ANI): Surrey on Saturday signed pacer Jamie Overton on a three-year deal from Somerset.

The seamer will move to The Oval in November and his initial contract will run until the end of the 2023 season.

Also Read | Juventus vs AS Roma, Serie A 2019-20: Cristiano Ronaldo, Edin Dzeko and Other Players to Watch Out in JUV vs ROM Football Match.

"From the moment that Alec made contact and talked me through the opportunity, I was excited about coming to Surrey. I'm obviously aware of the club's history and success and these were all major attractions for me in moving from Somerset," Overton said in a statement.

"I needed a fresh challenge to test myself and see how good I can be. I've got high aspirations and I'm hoping that being here and working with all involved on and off the pitch I can achieve those dreams," he added.

Also Read | Live Cricket Streaming of England vs Ireland 2nd ODI 2020 on SonyLiv: Check Live Score Online, Watch Free Telecast of ENG vs IRE Match on Sony SIX.

The right-arm fast bowler is also a dynamic fielder and dangerous lower-order batsman, scoring at a quick rate in red and white-ball cricket.

Surrey Director of Cricket Alec Stewart said: "We're very pleased Jamie will be joining us and I look forward to seeing him perform in a Surrey shirt."

"Jamie is a genuine quick bowler and his pace and bounce gives a real X Factor to his armoury. His style of bowling will be well suited to The Kia Oval pitches. He has all the necessary attributes to play for England and we will be working hard to help him achieve that goal," he added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)