Free Live Cricket Streaming and Telecast of ENG vs IRE in India: After registering an emphatic six-wicket victory in the opening game, England will look to seal the series when they’ll meet Ireland in the second ODI of three-match series. Just like the series opener, this encounter will also be played at the Rose Bowl Stadium in Southampton on Saturday (August 1). Eoin Morgan and Co must be high on confidence with their previous victory and will aim to replicate their performance. On the other hand, it’s a must-win game for the visitors and they must put their best foot forward. Meanwhile, fans can scroll down to get the live streaming, live telecast, venue and other details of ENG vs IRE 2nd ODI 2020. England vs Ireland, Southampton Weather, Pitch Report & Rain Forecast.

David Willey was the stand-out performer for England in the preceding game. The left-arm pacer claimed his maiden five-wicket haul which earned him the Man-of-the-Match award. In the batting department, Sam Billings scored a quick-fire half-century. For Ireland, Curtis Campher scored an impressive fifty on debut while Craig Young took two wickets with the ball. Well, England are the firm favourites to replicate their performance while the visitors must look to make a turnaround. Now, let’s look at the live streaming and other details of the encounter. England vs Ireland Dream11 Team Prediction: Tips to Pick Best Team.

England vs Ireland, 2nd ODI Match 2020 Schedule (Date, Match Time, Venue Details)

The second ODI match between England and Ireland begins on August 1 (Saturday). ENG vs IRE 2nd ODI match will be played at the Ageas Cricket Ground in Southampton and the game is scheduled to start at 06:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) and 2.00 pm (local Time) with the toss at 06:00 pm.

England vs Ireland, 2nd ODI Match 2020 Free Live Telecast (TV Channels in India)

Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN) is the official broadcaster of England vs Ireland, 2nd ODI Match 2020 in India. Hence, lovers of the game can watch the live telecast of ENG vs IRE 2nd ODI on Sony SIX and Sony SIX HD channels. Unfortunately, no Hindi commentary will be available for this match.

Live Cricket Streaming of England vs Ireland, 2nd ODI Match 2020 Free Live Streaming Online

Fans, who are not able to enjoy the 2nd ODI of ENG vs IRE, can catch the encounter on SonyLIV as it is the official OTT platform of Sony. The live streaming of the match will be available on SonyLiv website and mobile app as well. JIO subscribers can also follow live action as free live streaming is available on JIO TV. Airtel TV will also provide online streaming of ENG vs WI.

Live Cricket Streaming of England vs Ireland, 2nd ODI Match 2020 Ball-By-Ball Commentary, Live Score Updates

In case, you are not able to watch ENG vs IRE 2nd ODI online or on TV, you can always follow the live score updates online. The ENG vs IRE 1st ODI live score updates, and ball-by-ball commentary will be available here on ICC's official site.

Southampton is expected to witness some rain in the forthcoming encounter which is certainly not a great piece of the news for the fans. However, the rain is not expected to sustain for long. Hence, a good game of cricket is still on the cards.

